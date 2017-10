The Weinstein Company's Amityville: The Awakening Grosses a Mere $742: See More Box Office Bombs

The Weinstein Company released the first movie following Harvey Weinstein's scandal this weekend.

Amityville: The Awakening was set to be released in 2015 but finally debuted in ten locations across the country on Saturday, two weeks after the haunted house sequel began streaming for free on Google Play.

Despite the film featuring names like Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jennifer Morrison and Cameron Monaghan and coming out just in time for Halloween, it grossed a minuscule $742 domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

But Weinstein's scandal wasn't the only factor impacting such low numbers.