Corey Feldman Vows to Release "Every Single Name" of His Alleged Predators in Truth Campaign Film

As for the film's budget, Feldman said he needed to raise the $10 million to not only create and market the film but to also hire security and legal teams to keep him safe. When Lauer asked Feldman why he didn't take his allegations to the police, the Stand By Me star said he shared the accusations with the Santa Barbara police department in 1993.

"They're on record. They have all of this information. But they were scanning Michael Jackson. All they cared about was trying to find something on Michael Jackson," Feldman said, adding that Jackson, his friend, was innocent.

"That was what the interview was about with the police in 1993," he continued. "I told them [Jackson] is not that guy. They said, ‘Maybe you just don't understand your friend.' And I said, ‘No I know the difference between pedophiles and somebody who is not a pedophile because I've been molested.'"

The Lost Boys actor also claimed to have received death threats from people not wanting him to leak his information. When Lauer asked Feldman why he didn't take these threats to the authorities, Feldman said he did but that he couldn't now due a "statute of limitations" that was "conveniently enough" set in place in California, claiming he would be "getting sued" if he tried.

"Henceforth, I need a team of lawyers and I need a team of security to be around me at all times to keep me safe so I can get this message done," he said. "I'm not playing around. It's serous stuff and I vow I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of, period. And nobody is going to stop me this time as long as people support this."