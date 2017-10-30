To Finish Dinner or Go See Vicki Gunvalson in Hospital, That Is the Question on The Real Housewives of Orange County

It's time for another round of hospital visit etiquette on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Last year we had Glamis dunes and who did and didn't call/express concern after the buggy accident, now we have Iceland.
At the end of the Monday, Oct. 23 episode, Vicki Gunvalson was rushed away, thinking she was having a heart attack. Kelly Dodd and Peggy Sulahian were with her in her room when the medics arrived, Kelly was convinced it was a panic attack. What happened next? Seems Lydia McLaughlin made her way to the hospital. The other women? They went to dinner. Peggy's ready to go see Vicki and Kelly's going to go visit too, she just wants to eat!
"Do you have to feed your tummy before you see your friend? Yeah, you're selfish," Peggy says in the preview.
Feast your eyes on the awkwardness in the video above, just as Kelly, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge feast on their dinner as Peggy awkwardly stands there.
Somehow, everything devolves when Peggy said she is not going to wait for Kelly to finish dinner because her husband, who is not in Iceland, told her to go to Vicki now.
The episode, which is titled "A Case of the Vickis" also features a broken friendship on the way to being mended—maybe!—and a drunken night that fractures another bond.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
