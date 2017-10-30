To Finish Dinner or Go See Vicki Gunvalson in Hospital, That Is the Question on The Real Housewives of Orange County

It's time for another round of hospital visit etiquette on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Last year we had Glamis dunes and who did and didn't call/express concern after the buggy accident, now we have Iceland.

At the end of the Monday, Oct. 23 episode, Vicki Gunvalson was rushed away, thinking she was having a heart attack. Kelly Dodd and Peggy Sulahian were with her in her room when the medics arrived, Kelly was convinced it was a panic attack. What happened next? Seems Lydia McLaughlin made her way to the hospital. The other women? They went to dinner. Peggy's ready to go see Vicki and Kelly's going to go visit too, she just wants to eat!