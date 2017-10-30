Get Ready for MTV Floribama Shore, the Newest Addition to the Shore Franchise

Do you just feel like there aren't enough Shores on TV anymore?

Sure, MTV's got Shores in a bunch of other countries, but the U.S. has been sadly shoreless since the demise of the one in Jersey. And now all those shore-goers are all grown up with kids, leaving us without a group of summering party kids to obsess over...until now.

MTV is curing our shorelessness with MTV Floribama Shore, a new saga of drinking on a beach, which will debut at the end of November—the perfect time of year for dreaming of drinking on beaches.