Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay and Apologizes to Anthony Rapp for Past Inappropriate Behavior

Kevin Spacey has come out as a gay man and issued an apology to Anthony Rapp after the Star Trek: Discovery star gave an interview to Buzzfeed News on Sunday, in which the Broadway vet publicly accused the House of Cards star of making a pass at him when he was just 14 years old.

Soon after the story hit, the two-time Oscar winner apologized in a lengthy statement on social media.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor," he wrote. "I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."