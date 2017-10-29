Kristen Bell Makes Halloween Magic by Dressing Up as Frozen's Elsa for Her Daughter

Let it go? Not likely.
Kristen Bell may have voiced Princess Anna of Arendelle in Disney's animated hit Frozen, but her daughter Lincoln is all about the big-voiced Princess Elsa.
Despite the familial snub, The Good Place star rolled with the punches (and the fact that her daughter's favorite character is not her character, but the one played by castmate Idina Menzel) and dressed up as the ice princess with a warm heart for Halloween.
On Sunday, A Bad Moms Christmas star took to her Instagram to share an image of the costume with a not-so-pleased look.
The 37-year-old actress, who has two daughters with husband Dax Shepard, wrote, "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT."
The former Veronica Mars star admitted her fam was all about the ice-spinning lady, and not so much her courageous, go-getter sister.
"Despite how hard I tried, we’re not an Anna family," Bell recently told USA Today. "Sad but true."
We gotta give this mom some serious credit for this year's begrudging costume choice!
Check out the look and all the other celebs who have gotten festive this Halloween season...
Hot damn! The husband and wife make quite a splash as Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.
"If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies!" the pop star wrote on social media, signing the note "Woody, Jesse, and Buzz."
The newly single pop star steps out for trick or treating with her little boy Axl.
The Alba family vants to suck your blood!
No American Horror Story here! This couple makes for picture perfect witches.
"Happy Halloween everyone!" the actor captioned this photo. "Eat your heart out John Cryer! Next year ... Maxwell Houser makes an appearance."
The pregnant country singer and E! reality star holds her very own Mickey Mouse close.
Millennials rejoice—the supermodel is the toast to the NFL star's avocado.
Mother of dragons! The E! reality star and her basketball playing beau go as their favorite characters from Game of Thrones.
"The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 'catching!'" the country singer captioned the couples shot. "@catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems"
It's a whole new world for this Olympic gold medalist and brand new father!
Trick or treat says this famous family!
Yo ho, yo ho, it's a pirate's life for this actress!
Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, is that you?!
"Chucky ❤️'s Tiffany FOREVER!!!!" the social media sensation shared on Instagram.
The cast of Scandal goes all out for Halloween.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's almost 1-year-old tot is a picture perfect Raggedy Ann!
Walk like an Egyptian!
Skeleton sisters! "Nothing better than Halloween decorations, a chai latte, skeleton onesie and mi sister," she captioned this image.
It's a Freaky Friday moment courtesy of the talk show hosts!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star works up a sweat at her CUT Fitness studio.
The country music superstar surprised the ladies of Today, who rocked coordinating ensembles à la Miley Cyrus and Shelton.
The Good Morning America co-host went as baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.
Spiderman and a skeleton walk into a Halloween party...
The actress dubbed her look, "When Spider Witch becomes Spider B*tch at midnight."
The socialite is joined by two of her furry friends for a spooky photo opp.
"Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious," the actor shared in his family photo.
Stranger Things have happened than this former Playboy bunny dressing up as Eleven from the Netflix series.
"A lego and a bunny go to a party," the Younger star shared on Instagram while posing with her son Luca.
Super heroes and heroines from the Marvel Universe stole the show at GMA.
The Glee star give a thumbs up at his 8th Annual Halloween Party presented by PAC SUN and Podwall Entertainment at The h.wood Group's Poppy.
Traveling in pairs is always better than going solo while at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
The supermodel stops the show at with her stunning costume at the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.
The Vanderpump Rules couple attends Diego Boneta's Halloween Party with Chivas Regal in West Hollywood.
The model goes Marilyn Monroe for the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.
"Goals," the Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram while dressing up one day early with her family.
The socialite and her beau went for an inspired look at the amfAR Halloween party.
The actor and his fiancée are Beavis and Butthead.
It's date night for the famous pair who travel to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Dorothy and the Lion from The Wizard of Oz arrive at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails for a night of Halloween fun sponsored by Absolut Elyx.
The actor and the producer, with whom he has often worked, dress up as the Grady Twins from The Shining.
The actress reprised her role from Se7en for Halloween.
The duo exit Poppy dressed as Leeloo Dallas and Korben Dallas for Matthew Morrison's 7th Annual Halloween Party.
The two dress up as a panda and a jester.
The singer dresses up as the like Selena Quintanilla.
The singer resurfaced with this Halloween costume photo after months of staying away from the spotlight.
The two dress up as Cher and Sonny Bono for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
The singer said he raided wife Behati Prinsloo's closet for his Halloween costume.
