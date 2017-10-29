Kylie Jenner Covers Up at Home Amid Pregnancy Reports During Her Low-Key Halloween Weekend

For the first time in years, Kylie Jenner is not the queen of the Halloween scene.

While most celebs are flocking to social media to flaunt their barely there ensembles and their festive imagination this weekend, Ky is taking some time to relax sans sexy costumes—in fact the celeb is covering up this Halloween season.

Amid reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, the 20-year-old has been laying low and not going out this holiday weekend.

Today, the makeup mogul took to Snapchat and instead of posting party pics of herself wearing revealing costumes as she has done so in years past, she's sharing Snapchats of herself in comfy clothes hanging out at home. Noticeably absent were any images of her midsection.

Sunday's snaps show her having some fun with mom Kris Jenner (who needs a costume when you have a puppy filter?), snacking on "puppy chow" that her mom brought her from Colorado, showing off some flashy pants in her tricked out Rolls Royce and generally taking it easy.

Kylie has yet to comment on the reports but has been staying out of the public eye since the news broke last month.