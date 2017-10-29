Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Spark Romance Rumors With Stranger Things Halloween Costumes

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Nothing will get the people of the Internet talking like coordinating Halloween costumes!

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams knocked it out of the park in the Halloween costume competition with their inspired Stranger Things getups on Saturday night. Instead of going with the more obvious choice of Sarah dressing as Eleven and Wells going as Dustin Henderson (played by Gaten Matarazzo), the stars reversed roles and the Internet's digging it.

Early Sunday, Sarah took to her Instagram to share a snap of the duo which featured Wells clutching a box of Eggo waffles as Millie Bobby Brown's breakout character and Sarah giving a goofy Dustin-esque grin.

The newly single sitcom star wrote, "#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween."

Besides nailing their hilarious costumes, the twosome also got the rumor mill spinning on her Instagram. Many of Sarah's Insta fans loved the twosome's not-so-sexy costume, but many of them also commented about the hang out, asking why the actress and the reality star were dressing up together and several wondering if the festive twosome was actually a couple.

On the photo, Instagram user haliemichaels commented, "omg did you listen to his podcast he was saying he’s dating a girl who lives in LA so he goes there a lot....this is amazing."

User chellyberd wrote, "!!!!! They're dating!"

"Wait. Just stop it. If you and @wellsadams start dating and adopt a puppy together I'm officially done. @sarahhyland," gushed user a.m.forrest on the pic.

Earlier this month, the actress tweeting about single life. On Oct. 11, she wrote, "The problem with being single isn’t the fact that you’re alone. It’s that you can’t puppy dog eye a guy into getting you Starbucks in bed."

In August, E! News reported that the funny lady split with her boyfriend, Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood, after two years of dating.

During his time as the hunky bartender on BiP and after, the radio DJ has sparked romance rumors with his castmate Danielle Maltby, but nothing was ever been made official.

Prior to that relationship, Sarah dated Matt Prokop, whom she had dated for five years.

Sarah and Wells have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

