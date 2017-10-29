Kim Kardashian Dresses Up as Aaliyah and Madonna for Halloween While Kourtney Is Michael Jackson

You didn't think Kim Kardashian would have only one Halloween costume this year, did you?
A day after dressing up as Cher at a party, with BFF Jonathan Cheban as her Sonny Bono (with the two channeling the former couple's 1973 Oscars look), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted on Saturday not one but two more Halloween costumes. And it's not even Halloween yet!
First up—the late Aaliyah from her 2000 music video "Try Again." Kim sported her long, brown Cher wig for this one and wore a studded bikini top and matching choker, black leather pants, a bedazzled belt and dark blue eyeshadow.
Kim wore a short, blond, curly wig, a low-cut strapless sparking white mermaid gown, sparkling choker and a fur wrap, while Kourtney sported a long, curly black wig, a white shirt with sparkling embellishments, black leather pants and boots and a wide gold belt.
2017
Kim also showcased an Aaliyah costume and also dressed up as Madonna while accompanying sister Kourtney Kardashianm who dressed up as Michael Jackson.
2017
Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban attended a party as Cher and Sonny Bono.
2016
Kim brought out her old Princess Jasmine costume, dressed up her daughter in a similar outfit and dressed up son Saint West as Aladdin.
2015
Throwback! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows how to poke fun at herself, as she recycled a colorful maternity look that was criticized by many viewers at the time; a floral print Givenchy by Riccardo Tiscigown she wore to the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with her and Kanye West's daughter North West.
2014
Scary skeleton!
2012
Meow! Kim rocks a skintight catsuit for a Halloween party in Miami.
2012 (with Kanye West)
Kim makes one ravishing mermaid if you ask us!
2012
Wowzer! Kim flaunts a whole lotta cleavage while trying on a leopard onesie.
2011
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channels seductive Batman villain Poison Ivy.
2011
Kim looks bewitching!
2010
Little Red Riding Hood never looked this hot!
2010
Shiver me timbers, she's a pirate!
2010
Kim is red hot as the Queen of Hearts.
2010
When in doubt, pull out the catsuit!
2009
Hot mama! Kim shows lots of skin in this gorgeous Princess Jasmin ensemble.