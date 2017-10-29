Kim Kardashian Dresses Up as Aaliyah and Madonna for Halloween While Kourtney Is Michael Jackson

You didn't think Kim Kardashian would have only one Halloween costume this year, did you?

A day after dressing up as Cher at a party, with BFF Jonathan Cheban as her Sonny Bono (with the two channeling the former couple's 1973 Oscars look), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted on Saturday not one but two more Halloween costumes. And it's not even Halloween yet!

First up—the late Aaliyah from her 2000 music video "Try Again." Kim sported her long, brown Cher wig for this one and wore a studded bikini top and matching choker, black leather pants, a bedazzled belt and dark blue eyeshadow.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

For her third Halloween 2017 look, Kim enlisted the help of sister Kourtney Kardashian for another couple's costume; they dressed up as Madonna—channeling her Marilyn Monroe-like "Material Girl" look, and Michael Jackson from their appearance at the 1991 Oscars.

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

Kim wore a short, blond, curly wig, a low-cut strapless sparking white mermaid gown, sparkling choker and a fur wrap, while Kourtney sported a long, curly black wig, a white shirt with sparkling embellishments, black leather pants and boots and a wide gold belt.

See photos of Kim's costumes this year (so far!) and pics of past Halloween looks.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Halloween

Snapchat

2017

Kim also showcased an Aaliyah costume and also dressed up as Madonna while accompanying sister Kourtney Kardashianm who dressed up as Michael Jackson.

Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, Halloween

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

2017

Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban attended a party as Cher and Sonny Bono.

Saint West, North West

Kim Kardashian West

2016

Kim brought out her old Princess Jasmine costume, dressed up her daughter in a similar outfit and dressed up son Saint West as Aladdin.

Kim Kardashian, Halloween 2015 Costume

Instagram

2015

Throwback! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows how to poke fun at herself, as she recycled a colorful maternity look that was criticized by many viewers at the time; a floral print Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown she wore to the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with her and Kanye West's daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian, Halloween, Instagram

Instagram

2014

Scary skeleton!

Kim Kardashian, Halloween

Ralph Notaro / Splash News

2012

Meow! Kim rocks a skintight catsuit for a Halloween party in Miami.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

TS,PacificCoastNews.com

2012 (with Kanye West)

Kim makes one ravishing mermaid if you ask us!

Kim Kardashian, Halloween

Instagram

2012

Wowzer! Kim flaunts a whole lotta cleavage while trying on a leopard onesie.

Kim Kardashian

Bennett Raglin/WireImage.com

2011

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channels seductive Batman villain Poison Ivy.

Kim Kardashian

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com

2011

Kim looks bewitching!

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2010

Little Red Riding Hood never looked this hot!

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2010

Shiver me timbers, she's a pirate!

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2010

Kim is red hot as the Queen of Hearts.

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2010

When in doubt, pull out the catsuit!

Halloween, Kim Kardashian

celebuzz.com

2009

Hot mama! Kim shows lots of skin in this gorgeous Princess Jasmin ensemble.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Startracksphoto.com

2008 (with Khloé Kardashian)

Kim is one fab flapper.

Kim Kardashian

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

2008

Wonder Woman to the rescue!

MORE PHOTOS: Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes

On Saturday, Kim and Kourtney met up with friend Larsa Pippen, who went as Miss Colombia. Kim posted videos of the costumes on her Snapchat on Saturday, while Larsa shared pics.

"Happy Halloween!!" Larsa wrote on Instagram.

