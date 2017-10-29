Demi Lovato Debuts Selena Quintanilla Halloween Costume That's Just Perfect

PERFECTION.

That is what quite a few fans labeled Demi Lovato's Halloween costume on Saturday: She dressed up as legendary late Tejano music queen Selena Quintanilla while celebrating the holiday early with friends.

Demi wore a sparkling plum halter-style, criss-cross, cleavage-baring, bell-bottom jumpsuit. Selena had often performed while wearing the same sexy outfit, often sporting a long-sleeve, matching bolero over it.

Demi completed her costume with a long dark brown wig with large bangs and red lipstick, channeling Selena's signature look. She posted pics and videos of herself on Snapchat.

"@ddlovato dressed up Selena SLAYED MY LIFE OMGGGGG PERFECTION," tweeted user @ManiSil_."

"I didn't know how much I needed Demi Lovato to be Selena until she did it," wrote user @samilosurdo47.