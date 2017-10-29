Inside Deena Cortese's Wedding: What a Jersey Shore Reunion!

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Stranger Things

Why Stranger Things' Eleven Is the Feminist Hero We Need Right Now

Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things

Stranger Things 2 Fashion Secrets Revealed: How They Recreated the Best (and Worst) of 1984's Style

Christmas, Hallmark Movies

"We Own Christmas": How The Hallmark Channel Found Massive Success With the Holiday Spirit

Jersey Shore, The Situation, JWoww, Snooki, Christopher Buckner, Sammi, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Instagram

Party on, meatballs!

After more than five years since Jersey Shore ended its run, most of the cast of the hit reunited to attend fellow former co-star Deena Cortese's wedding to Christopher Buckner on Saturday. The two tied the knot at the Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey.

And when a Jersey Shore star gets married, you know it's probably going to be one hell of a party. The bride and groom did not disappoint. Neither did her former co-stars.

 Nicole "Snooki" PolizziJenny "JWoww" FarleySammi "Sweetheart" GiancolaDJ Pauly D Vinny Guadagnino and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino were all there and it was like an episode of Jersey Shore all over again! It always is; Members of the cast have reunited a few times since the show ended and every time, it's like time never passed. GTL forever!

"Crew back together for Deena's Wedding! I LOVE YOU MAMA MEATBALL!!! @deenanicolemtv," Snooki wrote on Instagram, alongside a group photo.

Photos

Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

Jersey Shore, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Snooki Polizzi, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Instagram

The Situation, Snooki, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino

The Situation shared this group pic.

Jersey Shore, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Snooki Polizzi, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Instagram

Another Group Pic

Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino, girlfriend Lauren PesceNicole ''Snooki'' Polizzi,  DJ Pauly D,  Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Vinny Guadagnino pose for a group pic.

Jersey Shore, Mike Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Instagram

The Three Musketeers

Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino hangs out with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.

Article continues below

Jersey Shore, The Situation, JWoww, Snooki, Christopher Buckner, Sammi, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Instagram

Almost the Full Crew

Mike ''The Situation'' SorrentinoJenni "JWoww" Farley, her husband Roger MathewsDJ Pauly D, Nicole ''Snooki'' Polizzi, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino appear with bride Deena Cortese and groom Christopher Buckner.

Jersey Shore, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Snapchat / DJ Pauly D

Deena Cortese and Christopher Buckner

Introducing the bride and groom!

Jersey Shore, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Snapchat / Jenni "JWoww" Farley

First Dance

The bride and groom dance to K-Ci & JoJo's 1997 hit ballad "All My Life."

Article continues below

Jersey Shore, Deena Cortese, Christopher Buckner, Wedding

Snapchat / Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Awww

The bride and groom share a sweet kiss.

Jersey Shore, Jenni JWoww Farley, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Snapchat / Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

Snooks teases her friend.

Jersey Shore, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Instagram

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Besties!

Article continues below

Jersey Shore, Vinny Guadagnino, DJ Pauly D, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Snapchat / Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola

Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D

The boys do some texting.

Jersey Shore, Jenni JWoww Farley, Roger Mathews, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Snapchat / Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola films her co-star with her husband.

Jersey Shore, Jenni JWoww Farley, Roger Mathews, Deena Cortese, Christopher Buckner, Wedding

Snapchat / Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews

Snooki post a video of her friend and her husband.

Article continues below

Deena Cortese, Wedding

Snapchat / Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Dance Dance Dance

The bride hits the dance floor!

Jersey Shore, Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Instagram

Photo Booth Fun

Smile!

Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley, Deena Cortese, Wedding

Snapchat / Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The Wheels on the Bus...

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and the crew are shuttled in and out of the wedding area on a school bus.

Article continues below

Guests boarded a school bus that took them to the wedding. Then besties Snooki and JWoww, who sported Morticia Addams-like black hair, got ready together in a bathroom.

"Why do I bring you anywhere?" Snooki asked, as seen in a Snapchat video.

"You can't bring me anywhere," JWoww said.

"You're trying to brush your hair with my clip," Snooki said.

"Who had a brush in their purse? Not you," JWoww fired back.

"You should have brought one, Morticia," Snooki said.

After the ceremony, which was held outdoors, guests entered the winery for the reception. Of course, the Jersey Shore cast was seated at the same table. Many took pics and videos of each other. 

The Jersey Shore peeps and the rest of the guests cheered as the bride, wearing a strapless white ball gown, and groom made their grand entrance into the room.

"Ladies if you want to see Deena shake it up out here, make some noise!" the DJ yelled to loud cheers.

The couple danced their first dance to The crowd cheered as they kissed. 

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

"My makeup is f--ked right now because every time I say that I'm done crying at Deena's wedding something super adorable happens and I start crying again," JWoww said in a selfie video. "I have red lipstick and mascara and everything else all over the place. Just f--king accept it and move on. Look, I have an eyelash coming off, holding on for dear life."

Meanwhile, Snooki continued filming her Jersey Shore pals at their table, first creeping on Pauly as he ate. JWoww blew her a kiss.

"Ew, Snooki joked.

She's spiraling," she joked as JWoww poured herself a glass of wine.

"May the odds forever be in my favor. And they are. She's drinking. A lot," her husband Roger Matthews wrote on Instagram

On my way to drunken belligerence . Buckner wedding.

A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on

The group then tore it up on the dance floor with the bride and groom.

The wedding ended with a firework display.

"Deena got fireworks IM DONE," Snooki wrote on Snapchat.

The group then returned to the school bus to be shuttled back and sang "The Wheels on the Bus" loudly.

"Anotha wedding for the blast in a glass," Vinny wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of group photos. "Remember when she said 'Vinny is like my soul.' That s--t was real. Congrats deena and Chris!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Weddings , TV , Reunion , Nostalgia , Snooki , JWoww , Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino , Pauly D , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.