Inside Deena Cortese's Wedding: What a Jersey Shore Reunion!

Party on, meatballs!

After more than five years since Jersey Shore ended its run, most of the cast of the hit reunited to attend fellow former co-star Deena Cortese's wedding to Christopher Buckner on Saturday. The two tied the knot at the Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey.

And when a Jersey Shore star gets married, you know it's probably going to be one hell of a party. The bride and groom did not disappoint. Neither did her former co-stars.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenny "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino were all there and it was like an episode of Jersey Shore all over again! It always is; Members of the cast have reunited a few times since the show ended and every time, it's like time never passed. GTL forever!

"Crew back together for Deena's Wedding! I LOVE YOU MAMA MEATBALL!!! @deenanicolemtv," Snooki wrote on Instagram, alongside a group photo.