Paris Jackson Has Prince Jackson's Back This Halloween and Always

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Costume For A Cause

David Livingston/Getty Images

Got your back, bro!

Paris Jackson had some fun with her older brother Prince Jackson at the Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present the 2nd Annual Costume for a Cause, which was at the Jackson Family Estate on Friday night in Encino, Calif. Interestingly enough, the siblings both opted for onesies for the night of fun!

Instead of rocking a sexy Halloween costume, the 19-year-old "It" girl opted for a for a plush purple dragon onesie (with magical matching purple slippers). Michael Jackson's only daughter got into the spirit of things by adding some festive face paint to the adorable outfit.

Meanwhile, her 20-year-old brother wore a costume, which was also a onesie, which wasn't so easy to recognize. The get-up consisted of a black-and-white unitard with spooky pattern on it. The unitard also came with a mask, which the King of Pop's son opted not to wear on the red carpet.

Either which way, these two had a blast storming the red carpet with each other, which should come as no surprise because the twosome have been each other's constant companions during their strange and unusual life in the spotlight. While their younger brother Blanket may not always be at their side these days, both Paris and Prince have proven over the years they've got each other's backs—and last night was no different.

Paris Jackson's Best Looks

@princejackson ??

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

Check out Paris' fun-filled piggyback ride around the red carpet, as well as these two siblings' best-friendship over the years...

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Costume For A Cause

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Strike a Pose

The two pose at Prince Jackson's Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present The 2nd Annual Costume For A Cause at Jackson Family Home on Oct. 27, 2017.

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Sibling Love

Walking hand-in-hand, the two attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Siggy Jackson Wedding, Instagram

Instagram

Family Photo

Prince wrote, "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson."

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson

Instagram

Silly Time

The sibling showed off their silly side over the summer on Instragram.

Paris Jackson, Prince Michael Jackson

Norman Scott/startraksphoto.com

Drink Up

The cool kids were looking super cool at the Mr Pink ginseng drink launch.

Blanket Jackson, Paris Jackson, Prince Michael Jackson

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Step and Repeat

The trio of siblings arrived at the Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour in Los Angeles on January 27, 2012. 

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Hand in Hand

Prince and Paris attend the hand and footprint ceremony at Graumann's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles January 26, 2012.

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Meet the Press

The duo stood together as they attended the press conference for Goin' Back To Indiana: Can You Feel It at the Majestic Star Hotel Lakeshore Ballroom on August 29, 2012 in Gary, Indiana. 

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

No Hoosiers Here

On Aug. 30, 2012, the siblings attended the St. Paul Saints Vs. The Gary SouthShore RailCats baseball game at U.S. Steel Yard in their father's hometown of Gary, Indiana.

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson

MARK J. TERRILL/AFP/Getty Images

Saying Goodbye

The trio appeared on stage during the memorial service for their father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2009.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

