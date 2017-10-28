Ashley Judd Talks Harvey Weinstein and Gives Tips on Stopping Sexual Harassment

Earlier this month, Ashley Judd was one of the first women to go public with allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein.
She has since spoken out more about her encounters with the producer, while at least 60 women in total have also talked to the press about similar experiences. Seven have accused Weinstein of rape. He has denied allegations of unconsensual sex.
In an on-camera interview with Teen Vogue, posted on Saturday, Judd talks about her alleged experience with Weinstein again and also offers tips on how to handle sexual harassment.
"Walking down the street with a girlfriend, and I get heckled and I go, 'INAPPROPRIATE AND UNWELCOME!' and keep walking."
"This is another really great way—just a physical gesture of 'stop,'" she said, holding out an open palm in front of her.
She also suggested that women tell harassing men, "I have a hunch you wouldn't say that to a guy and I need for you not to say that to me" and "I'm uncomfortable with that and I really need for you to stop."
The New York Times had reported earlier this month allegations from Judd that about 20 years ago, Weinstein invited Judd to a hotel for what she expected to be a business meeting, but instead had her sent to his room, where he showed up in a bathrobe and asked if he could give her a massage or have her watch him shower.
"He just started in on me right away. 'Can I give you a massage? You must be so tired,'" she quoted him as saying in her Teen Vogue interview. "I was like, 'No, you may not!'"
"I don't know how I had the moxie to stand there and say, 'No, no, uh, no, no,'" she said. "And then he asked me if I would watch him take a shower...and I said, 'You know what, Harvey, no, but when I win an Oscar in a Miramax movie, I'll let you-' and I said something, I don't really even remember what, like, 'I'll let you touch me,' or whatever, which of course I did not mean. And he said, 'OK.' And I fled the room...from the hotel room down to the lobby, that's how long it took me to start telling people about what had happened in that hotel room. Because my dad was with me, he felt like he had failed in protecting me."
Judd had said on Good Morning America this week that she would "forgive" Weinstein because he is "sick and suffering" and "there is help" for men like him. Last weekend, E! News confirmed the producer was undergoing inpatient and outpatient treatment. Judd also said that if Weinstein is a rapist, "He absolutely should go to jail." Police in Los Angeles, London and New York are currently investigating several women's claims of sexual misconduct against the producer. No charges have been filed.
The New York Times' story that mentioned Judd was followed by Ronan Farrow's now-famous New Yorker article, which featured more stories about Weinstein from other women, including three who cited rape.
He published a second article on the issue on Friday, which featured an interview with former Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who accused Weinstein of rape, and actress Daryll Hannah, who accused the producer of sexual harassment.