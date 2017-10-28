Jamie Bell Talks Marriage to Kate Mara: ''Netflix and Chill is Date Night''

Jamie Bell is opening up about his notoriously private and very new marriage to actress Kate Mara.

On Friday night, the British actor and the American star, who were married in July after two years of dating, had a date night at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards—but it wasn't the couple's average night of romance for the newlyweds.

At the event, which was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel and hosted by English comedian Jack Whitehall, the Billy Elliot actor told E! News, "Netflix and chill is date night. Postmates is date night. Ours is movie and dinner."

So it appears as if there's no spiffy duds, step and repeats and hobnobbing with the Hollywood elite when the twosome can make time for each other.