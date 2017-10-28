Jamie Bell Talks Marriage to Kate Mara: ''Netflix and Chill is Date Night''

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
Jamie Bell is opening up about his notoriously private and very new marriage to actress Kate Mara.
On Friday night, the British actor and the American star, who were married in July after two years of dating, had a date night at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards—but it wasn't the couple's average night of romance for the newlyweds.
At the event, which was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel and hosted by English comedian Jack Whitehall, the Billy Elliot actor told E! News, "Netflix and chill is date night. Postmates is date night. Ours is movie and dinner."
So it appears as if there's no spiffy duds, step and repeats and hobnobbing with the Hollywood elite when the twosome can make time for each other.
When asked how being married to the House of Cards actress feels about being married to his lady love, Jamie, who has often been tight-lipped about the relationship, said, "It feels no different. Feels like been married for years. Having a great time."
The night's honorees included Aziz Ansari, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, who could not be there due to a family emergency, Claire Foy and Dick Van Dyke.
Check out all the glittering photos from the star-studded event...
Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
Claire Foy, Aziz Ansari, Ava DuVernay, Dick Van Dyke & Kenneth Branagh
The honorees pose together at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
John Lithgow & Claire Foy
The stars of The Crown smile wide at the BAFTA event.
Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
Dick Van Dyke & Kevin Spacey
The former The Dick Van Dyke Show star, who is recipient of the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television presented by Swarovski, appeared with the House of Cards star.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Aziz Ansari
The funnyman attends the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
Ava DuVernay
The director attends the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards Presented by American Airlines And Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
Jamie Bell & Kate Mara
The newlyweds struck a pose at their night on the town.
As for the couple, E! News confirmed that the Hollywood stars tied the knot in Los Angeles in July after dating for over two years.
Kate took to Instagram to share a pic from the wedding, featuring her smooching on her man in the middle of blurry lights and smoke. She captioned the artistic photo, "Nuptials."
Jamie shared the same photo with the caption, "Mr. and Mrs. B."
The lovebirds met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2014. But they didn't fuel dating rumors until the Met Gala in May 2015 when they were spotted holding hands as they made their way into a private after-party. That September, they were photographed getting cozy on a beach in Malibu.
Though rumors circulated their engagement the year before, they didn't officially get engaged until January 2017, which Mara confirmed in a photo on Twitter.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!