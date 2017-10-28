Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese to Honor Late Dad at Her Wedding

Deena Nicole Cortese will keep her late father close to her heart in more than one way at her wedding.

The 30-year-old Jersey Shore alum is set to marry fiancé Christopher Buckner in New Jersey on Saturday. On Friday, she posted on Instagram a sneak peek look at her wedding dress, which features a piece of her father John Cortese's shirt sewed inside the chest area.

"Even though you won't be with me tomorrow physically .. I'll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I'm walking down the isle," she wrote. "I love and miss you daddy #justacoupleofbucks #dadsshirt #missyou .. I cut a piece of his shirt and sewed it to my dress next to my heart."

She also posted a photo of a framed wallet-sized picture of her dad, with two charms, reading "Dad" and "I used to be his Angel now he's mine," all connected with a small, white tulle ribbon.