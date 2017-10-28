Adam Levine Dresses Up as a Sexy Woman for Halloween—With Behati Prinsloo's Help

GICA / BACKGRID
Adam Levine, is that you?
The Voice judge and Maroon 5 frontman was almost unrecognizable at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday. Levine dressed up a like a sexy woman, wearing a lace leopard-print camisole and zebra-print mini skirt, paired with a cropped pink fur jacket and cotton candy pink wig.
"Raided my wife's closet," he wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Wearing girl stuff is NOT easy. Respect to the females."
The rocker's pregnant wife Behati Prinsloowas not spotted at the event.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Inside the bash, he hung out with real estate developer Mike Meldman, who co-founded Casamigos Tequila with George Clooney and Rande Gerber. And at some point, the wig came off.
Other celebs who attended the annual bash included Rande, wife Cindy Crawford, kids Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber and family friend Amal Clooney—who all dressed up in '70s disco styles, Kim Kardashian and BFF Jonathan Cheban—who went as Cher and Sonny Bono, and Courtney Love, Michele Trachtenberg, Rachel Zoe and Jon Hamm.