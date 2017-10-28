Matt Damon Has "Family Emergency" and Is Unable to Attend Britannia Awards

Matt Damon received the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film at the 2017 Britannia Awards on Friday but could not attend the event due to a "family emergency."

Kate Mara accepted the honor, presented by British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles, on his behalf.

"Unfortunately, Matt has urgently needed to travel back to Boston and couldn't join us tonight. As much as we wish he was here with us, we know family comes first. So our thoughts are with you, Matt and much love from your friends here in L.A.

A videotaped message from Damon was then screened.

"Hello and thank you to everyone at BAFTA," he said. "I found out about this award six months ago and I was just so incredibly honored to receive it and I was really looking forward to tonight. Unfortunately, I had to go back to Boston for a family emergency. I'm really sorry not to be with you tonight. Thank you for this wonderful honor and I hope you have a lovely evening. See you soon."