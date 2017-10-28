Inside Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Star-Studded Wedding

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Instagram

What a wedding!

American Horror Story and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes married Four Seasons Hotel floral designer Jeff Leatham at a hotel in Palm Springs, CA on Friday in front of family and friends, including a slew of fellow celebs.

In fact, one officiated the ceremony—Kris Jenner!

The grooms wore white tux jackets with black pants, then changed into dark tops for the reception.

Guests included Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who tore up the dance floor with her hubby Joe Manganiello. They sat with her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.

"Congrats @coltonhaynes & @jeffleathem! We are ready to partyyyyyuy!" Ferguson wrote on Instagram stories.

Other famous faces included Haynes' American Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman, who also danced all night.

"Hire @lesliegrossman and I as backup dancers for your next event," Lourd wrote on an Instagram Stories video.

Grossman later captured footage of the two grooms slow-dancing and kissing on the dance floor.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Kris Jenner, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Kris Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officiates the ceremony.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Kiss

The two grooms share a sweet moment.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

Instagram

Sofia Vergera and Joe Manganiello

The actress poses with her hubby.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The Modern Family star and her hubby tear it up on the dance floor.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara's hubby hams it up.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd

Haynes' American Horror Story co-stars take a selfie.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita

Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The actor poses with his hubby.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The two are all smiles.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Sofia Vergara

Instagram

Sofia Vergara

Cake time!

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Leslie Grossman

Billie Lourd makes an attractive offer.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Dinner Is (Almost) Served

A view of the dining area.

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham, Wedding, Leslie Grossman, Instagram Stories, Photo

Instagram

Flowers

Flowers, flowers everywhere! Thanks Jeff Leatham!

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

And since Leatham's job is to make events look gorgeous, his own wedding was no exception; the floral designer incorporated enormous, gorgeous displays of white and red roses all around the ballroom.

Guests sat at long tables adorned with crystal dinnerware and vases containing white roses.

Haynes, 29, came out publicly as gay a year and a half ago. He made his relationship with 46-year-old Leatham Instagram official in February and they got engaged a month later.

