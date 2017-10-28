Inside Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Star-Studded Wedding

What a wedding!
American Horror Story and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes married Four Seasons Hotel floral designer Jeff Leatham at a hotel in Palm Springs, CA on Friday in front of family and friends, including a slew of fellow celebs.
In fact, one officiated the ceremony—Kris Jenner!
The grooms wore white tux jackets with black pants, then changed into dark tops for the reception.
Guests included Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who tore up the dance floor with her hubby Joe Manganiello. They sat with her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.
"Congrats @coltonhaynes & @jeffleathem! We are ready to partyyyyyuy!" Ferguson wrote on Instagram stories.
Other famous faces included Haynes' American Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman, who also danced all night.
"Hire @lesliegrossman and I as backup dancers for your next event," Lourd wrote on an Instagram Stories video.
Grossman later captured footage of the two grooms slow-dancing and kissing on the dance floor.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officiates the ceremony.
The two grooms share a sweet moment.
The actress poses with her hubby.
Article continues below
The Modern Family star and her hubby tear it up on the dance floor.
Sofia Vergara's hubby hams it up.
Haynes' American Horror Story co-stars take a selfie.
Article continues below
The actor poses with his hubby.
The two are all smiles.
Cake time!
Article continues below
Billie Lourd makes an attractive offer.
A view of the dining area.
Flowers, flowers everywhere! Thanks Jeff Leatham!
Article continues below
And since Leatham's job is to make events look gorgeous, his own wedding was no exception; the floral designer incorporated enormous, gorgeous displays of white and red roses all around the ballroom.
Guests sat at long tables adorned with crystal dinnerware and vases containing white roses.
Haynes, 29, came out publicly as gay a year and a half ago. He made his relationship with 46-year-old Leatham Instagram official in February and they got engaged a month later.