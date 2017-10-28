Inside Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Star-Studded Wedding

What a wedding!

American Horror Story and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes married Four Seasons Hotel floral designer Jeff Leatham at a hotel in Palm Springs, CA on Friday in front of family and friends, including a slew of fellow celebs.

In fact, one officiated the ceremony—Kris Jenner!

The grooms wore white tux jackets with black pants, then changed into dark tops for the reception.

Guests included Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, who tore up the dance floor with her hubby Joe Manganiello. They sat with her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.

"Congrats @coltonhaynes & @jeffleathem! We are ready to partyyyyyuy!" Ferguson wrote on Instagram stories.

Other famous faces included Haynes' American Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman, who also danced all night.

"Hire @lesliegrossman and I as backup dancers for your next event," Lourd wrote on an Instagram Stories video.

Grossman later captured footage of the two grooms slow-dancing and kissing on the dance floor.