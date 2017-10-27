Cardi B Is Engaged! Watch Offset Propose to the "Bodak Yellow" Rapper

It's good to be the one and only Cardi B!
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper had a sold-out crowd watching as her boyfriend Offset popped the big question during tonight's Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia.
The audience went wild as Offset got on his knee to show his lady love the diamond ring and the two hugged immediately after she said yes.
Cardi was seen wiping tears and smiling from ear to ear as she embraced the rapper shortly after the highly public proposal.
Cardi B is engaged! Forreal this time! Let's celebrate, purchase & stream #MotorSport ???? pic.twitter.com/A71eBRTh8M— June Carter ?? (@JunesMyx) October 28, 2017
Earlier this summer, the chart-topping rapper found herself at the center of engagement rumors but quickly took to the press to dispel the speculation.
In an interview at the 2017 MTV VMA Pre-Show, she explained: "I'm a woman. Every woman, I think, wants to get married and wants to have children. It's never too early to get married now. You know, if you want to propose to me, you can."
And when asked if she's had to drop hints and even possibly pressure her man, she quickly exclaimed, "I don't gotta put the pressure, you know what I'm saying? I put it down. Ain't no pressure, baby!"
The two have been dating since earlier this year and haven't been afraid to show off serious PDA on Instagram. But it seems that the most recent reports of them splitting are entirely untrue, as Offset just made things seriously official!
Congrats to the happy couple and future husband and wife!