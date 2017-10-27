Best Online Shopping Sales of the Week: October 27 Edition

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Hold the phone: Are Halloween sales really a thing?
We know all about Black Friday, but if you take a lap around the internet right about now, you'll find a common theme. Perfectly-timed Halloween sales, but not on Halloween-themed items. No, what you'll find is much, much better. A pair of Tory Burch brocade platforms that you'll wear nearly all holiday season-long? Yeah, those bad boys are slashed from $398 to $279.
But wait there's more (like tons of discounted beauty at Sephora that's just calling your name).
Keep scrolling to check out all the deals and steals!
Dates: Now-Oct. 30
Promotion: 20% Off Your First Order with code "CARBON20"
Our Pick: The Upside Gaudi Compression Yoga Pant, $114
Dates: Now-Nov. 1
Promotion: Get a free Sonic Foundation Brush with your device purchase with "TREAT" at checkout
Our Pick: Clarasonic Sonic Foundation Makeup Brush, $35
Dates: Now-Oct. 30
Promotion: 20% Off PCA Skin with code "PCASKIN"
Our Pick: PCA Skin Intensive Age Refining Treatment 0.5% Pure Retinol Night, $109
Dates: Oct.29th-Oct. 31
Promotion: 40% Off Everything In-Store & Online!
Our Pick: Leopard Faux Fur Coat, $195
Dates: Now-Oct. 31
Promotion: 30% off full price coats and jackets with code "FCCJ30"
Our Pick: French Connection Zelda Shearling Coat, Was: $298; Now: $209
Dates: Now-Oct 31
Promotion: Enjoy up to 15% off + free shipping on holiday card with code "HOLCARDS"
Our Pick: Jingle Holiday Cards, 100 cards for $167
Dates: Now-Oct. 31
Promotion: 25% Off Any Order + Free Shipping with code "TREATS25"
Our Pick: Superga Women's Velvet Classic Sneakers, $119
Dates: Now-Nov.1
Promotion: 50% off with code "HALLOWEEN"
Our Pick: Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium for Women Eau De Parfum Spray, $95
Dates: Now-Nov. 1
Promotion: Select products from Anastasia, Becca, Stila, Sephora Collection, Philosophy and more are at incredible deals in store until Nov. 1. Also available online while supplies last
Our Pick: Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit, Was: $40; Now: $20
Dates: Now-Nov. 30
Promotion: Select designer goods at seriously-slashed prices in this No Tricks, Just Treats sale.
Our Pick: Tory Burch Loretta Platform Sandals, $279
Just one more reason to love this time of year.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.