Your First Look at Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1- Is Here

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shannon Beador, David Beador, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Are Vow Renewals the Secret Kiss of Death for Reality TV Couples?

"Stranger Things'" New Season 2 Stars Reveal Audition Tricks

Bethany Joy Lenz

Grey's Anatomy Admits One Tree Hill Alum Bethany Joy Lenz for Season 14 Guest Arc

"It must be hard being a first responder. Would you ever consider a less stressful position?"

"Never."

The first look at 9-1-1, Ryan Murphy's take on the procedural drama for Fox, is finally here, having just made its debut during game three of the 2017 World Series. And with its powerhouse cast (Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Connie Britton, oh my!) and promising mix of lighthearted and deadly serious emergencies to respond to, this thing could be the hit that the network is looking for.

Photos

11 TV Shows That Really Deserve Revivals

Angela Bassett, Rescue Me

Fox

From Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

"There are two types of emergency," Britton's 911 operator narrates. "The first kind is the one we all have everyday. Then there's the second kind of emergency. The kind that comes without warning."

9-1-1 also stars Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar in series regular roles, as well.

To get your first taste of the new procedural, be sure to check out the trailer above!

9-1-1 is set to debut in 2018 on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Fox , Ryan Murphy , Angela Bassett , Connie Britton , Peter Krause
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.