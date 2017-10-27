Your First Look at Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1- Is Here

"It must be hard being a first responder. Would you ever consider a less stressful position?"
"Never."
The first look at 9-1-1, Ryan Murphy's take on the procedural drama for Fox, is finally here, having just made its debut during game three of the 2017 World Series. And with its powerhouse cast (Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Connie Britton, oh my!) and promising mix of lighthearted and deadly serious emergencies to respond to, this thing could be the hit that the network is looking for.
From Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.
"There are two types of emergency," Britton's 911 operator narrates. "The first kind is the one we all have everyday. Then there's the second kind of emergency. The kind that comes without warning."
9-1-1 also stars Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar in series regular roles, as well.
