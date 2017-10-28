Selena Gomez's Stylist Shares 5 Denim Finds You Need Now

It's back to basics.

Whether denim is distressed, cropped or even laced together, celebs are finding interesting new ways to wear it. At the same time, feeling inundated by options is also now a legit concern. There are so may trendy design elements that finding the right one to fit your style may seem intimidating. Sometimes, less is really more.

"Denim is timeless," said celebrity stylist Christian Classen, who calls Selena Gomez, Dove Cameron and Bebe Rexha clients. "I love pieces that aren't stamped with a date."