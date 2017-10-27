Is Brandi Glanville Throwing Shade at Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes With "Scandal Couples" Halloween Costume?

Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are ??????????????????

A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on

Brandi Glanville's Halloween costume is raising eyebrows on social media.

On Friday, Glanville posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend Donald Friese at a Halloween party. In the pic, Glanville is wearing a cowboy hat and jean overalls while Friese is wearing a button down long sleeve shirt and jeans. 

"Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are," Glanville wrote alongside the pic with a bunch of smiling and laughing emojis. Fans have picked up on the hints in the comments of the pic, writing that the couple is dressed up as Glanville's ex Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes.

"Darling the SHADE you are throwing with this. LOL!!! I love your guts," one Instagram user replied. While another comment reads, "Leanne and Eddie! She kills me."

This post comes four months after Glanville accused Rimes of keeping tabs on her relationship with Friese. "As much as I try and make things great, it's just been constant," she told E! News at the time, claiming that Rimes had been "going after" Friese and "checking his stuff."

Cibrian responded to the claims saying, "I normally don't respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife."

His statement continued, "LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant."

