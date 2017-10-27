Are Vow Renewals the Secret Kiss of Death for Reality TV Couples?

Shannon Beador and her husband David are the latest to fall victim to the curse of the vow renewal. The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced on Friday, Oct. 27 that she and her hubby were officially calling it quits after 17 years of marriage, the last few of them quite complicated. "After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she said in a statement to The Daily Dish. "We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time."

The Beadors' union was rocked by David's infidelity, the aftermath of which played out during the tenth season of RHOC. Admitting at the time that divorce wasn't an option for her, she and David entered into some intense counseling—all with cameras rolling, of course. And by 2016, they'd reached a place where David was ready to surprise his embattled wife with a vow renewal in front of all their friends, co-stars, and viewers at home. It seemed to have done the trick. "Our marriage today is better than it was when we got married...," Shannon shared with E! News in the months following the renewal. "We go to church every week. He's in a men's group and we go on date night at least once a week and we're spending a lot more time together than we ever did before."