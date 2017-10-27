Jessica Alba's Makeup Artist's Must-Haves for Contouring and Brows

"I love using a cream, because it looks very natural on the skin," she revealed applying a creamy bronzer from Tom Ford Beauty in the shape of an "E" on Vanessa's face. "If you were to go in the sun and get tan, that's the shade you should use."

The beauty pro, who commonly works with Jessica Alba , Dove Cameron , Lea Michele and Bebe Rexha , made a guest appearance on E!'s Freestyle yesterday, alongside co-hosts Zuri Hall and The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi . The makeup guru shared with viewers how to create a look that defines facial features, using contouring and brow products. Her goal is to create an impactful look, without making her clients look overdone. It has to look natural.

Over the course of thirty minutes, the makeup guru shared much, much more, including the products that make her job easier. Keep scrolling for the pro's must-have products and tips!





Laura Mercier When makeup artist to Jessica Alba and Bebe Rexha, Kira Nasrat, gives a tip or product recommendation, take notes. For oily skin: "This one is oil-free, and as I mentioned, it's really great for people with a bit more oily skin," she revealed on freeSTYLE. 'Oil-Free' Foundation Primer , $22





Japonesque "What I like to do—here's a trick guys—I like to put the oil-free into my T-zone, then I'll use a primer like this one from Japonesque, and I'll just use it in this area for luminosity," the beauty pro shared while pointing to the outer region of her face. Radiance Primer, $32





Tom Ford To create a chiseled face, the makeup artist first placed the product on her wrist with her flat synthetic brush. Then, she pickup up the cream-based products and placed under the hallows of the model's cheeks, along the jawline and at the top of the forehead. Why a cream-based bronzer? "It looks natural." Shade & Illuminate Highlighter & Shader Duet, $82

e.l.f. "I'm just going to go ahead and use the darker shade right over here and a flat synthetic brush," she said, lightly pressing the product into the skin. "This one is by elf, it's really great." It's also $2. Foundation Brush, $2





Benefit "The powder is really great if you want to set a cream, or if you're on the go," she said. Hoola is one of her favorites. Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder, $15





It Cosmetics After brushing the eyebrows up and out (to ensure even shading), the makeup artist filled in the brows with this pencil. "It's a skinny product, and the reason I'm using it is because I want to create super precise hairs and really create definition without it being overdone," she revealed. Brow Power Super Skinny, $24

Laura Mercier After pencil, the beauty pro used this pomade to keep the brows in place and define the shape. Her pro tip: "You don't want to bring the tail of the brow too far down, because it will close off the eye." Brow Definer, $22





ReFa "That ReFa is amazing," Kira said after Vanessa presented the beauty tool to Zuri. "You can use that on your face, on your body. The great thing about this is that if you want to give your face a little bit of a lymphatic drain, you can just use it around here," pointing to her cheeks. Carat Platinum Massage Roller, $290