Real Housewives' Shannon and David Beador Split: A Timeline of Their Turbulent Marriage

Shannon described feeling "alone" in a statement, noting her decision to call it quits was "the only way" she and her three daughters could go on. "You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship," she said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband announced their separation just hours ago, an unfortunate conclusion to one of the more toxic pairings in the Bravo reality series' franchise history.

So after 17 years as husband and wife, how did the Southern California-based couple get to this point? Starting with David's highly-publicized affair, we're rounding up a timeline of their lowest lows, highest highs and the many attempts they took to save their relationship.

June 2015 Shannon reveals David's secret, eight-month relationship with another woman on season 10 of RHOC. After catching him on the phone and discovering hotel receipts, David fesses up to the infidelity and the pair enroll in couples counseling. "Divorce is not an option, it has never been an option for me," Shannon said. "I love my family and I will do whatever it takes to keep my family together."

September 2015 The couple celebrates their 15th anniversary with a wedding day throwback. Shannon pens on social media, ""We have definitely been through so much, but I never could have imagined we would be in the amazing and blessed place we are today!"

October 2015 Shannon recalls confronting David's mistress in a bombshell appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "In that conversation I wanted to say certain things but I didn't," she shared. "I said, 'I want my family back.' Her response was, 'He's obsessed with me! He wants to marry me! I don't even know the guy,' and it was not, it wasn't a kind conversation."

October 2015 Beador gets into a verbal altercation with her husband's former mistress, Nicole McMackin, at a USC football game. The reality star reportedly yelled to onlookers, "She slept with my husband about three to four times" while David hung his head in silence.

October 2015 Shannon sits down for an interview with E! News' Melanie Bromly, where she insists, "I trust him, 100 percent. It's not in his character to have an affair. It was just a very fluke way that this came about with him... He does love me. And he loves our family and we're best friends."

August 2016 David surprises his then-wife with a surprise vow renewal ceremony at the same place they tied the knot 16 years prior. She tells cameras during the televised ceremony, "It just reinforces that all the choices that I made to fight for our marriage and keep our family together. That was the right decision."

September 2016 The newly minted husband and wife embark on a "second honeymoon" in paradise. Unfortunately the serenity doesn't last long, as the Beador matriarch clashes with her mother-in-law on an episode of RHOC, who blames Shannon for David's affair.

February 2017 Twins Stella and Adeline as well as eldest daughter Sophie join their famous 'rents for a trip to Mexico.

July 2017 Shannon speaks publicly about her 40-lb. weight gain, which she attributes to stress in her marriage and a feud with co-star Vicki Gunvalson. In an interview with E! News, she shares an update on her and David's continued struggles. "Marriages go up and down and I think you're going to see that," Shannon says of the upcoming season. "We were at a high last season so I think you're going to see some tapering down but we're still together and we're still good."

August 2017 Shannon, David and their three daughters fly to Hawaii for their annual family vacation.

October 2017 In an episode of RHOC, Shannon confides in her mother over relationship drama with David. "With all the weight gain, I don't know how it happened," she says. "I feel so sh--ty about myself. When I look in the mirror I don't even recognize myself and I know David is just disgusted with the whole thing."

October 2017 David appears for the final time on Shannon's Instagram, in a family photo from a day watching USC play football dated October 14.

