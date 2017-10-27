Real Housewives vs. Co-Stars' Husbands and Boyfriends

Sometimes the fights are not just between the ladies on the Real Housewives shows.
Some of the stars' husbands and boyfriends have been known to anger their significant others' co-stars, and vice versa, and throw and receive shade to their face and behind their backs. You can't pick your friends, you can't pick your colleagues and you certainly can't pick their love interests.
In 2011, Cynthia Bailey's then-husband slammed most of her co-stars, telling Uptown magazine, "People are going on Andy Cohen's show and being all careful. If they ever put me on that s--t, I'm gonna say exactly how I feel. If they say, 'What do you think about the other Housewives?' I'm gonna say, 'I can't stand Phaedra Parks's ass. I think Kim [Zolciak-Biermann] is crazy as f–-k. NeNe Leakes has a big-ass mouth, okay? And Shereé [Whitfield]'s not cute! She thinks she's cute, but she's not cute.'"
As for Kandi Burruss, Thomas said, she's "too soft."
In 2017, Meghan King Edmonds texted Kelly, who is married, "I heard you had a boyfriend." Kelly then responded, "A friend told me your husband has a mistress." Meghan, who was pregnant at the time with her and husband Jim's first child together, wrote, "We are pregnant for God's sake, Kelly. My God."
In October, Kelly said on E!'s Daily Pop that before they tied the knot, Meghan had an affair with Jim when he was married to his second wife. A source told E! News in response, "For people to insinuate that Meghan had an affair with Jim is completely bogus. Jim's second wife, Allison, was not romantically involved with Jim whatsoever when Meghan and him met."
On season six in 2014, Amber Marchese's husband often took part in nasty fights with his wife's co-stars.
In 2015, cast member Vicki Gunvalson announced that she and her boyfriend broke up after four years of dating. Months later, E! News learned exclusively he had lied about his cancer treatment, following accusations by her co-stars of allegedly faking his illness. He later expressed "deep regret" in "fabricating documents to 'prove' to the world that I, in fact, have cancer."
In 2014, cast member Ramona Singer filed for divorce from her husband of 22 years amid rumors of infidelity. Jill minced no words, telling People, "Ramona has been protecting him. She looked the other way when people told her he was cheating."
On season 11 in 2016, Kelly told Shannon Beador that Vicki said David "beat the s–t out of you." Vicki also told the women that during a confrontation with David, she was "afraid of David hitting me just like he hit his wife." Shannon told her, "My husband didn't touch you and you f–king provoked him."
She denied the allegations again at the show's post-season reunion, saying, "My husband did not beat me. He had had an affair on me and I was doing my best to bring my family back together." She also said that in 2003, she called the police while she and David were having what she said was a "verbal argument."
In September 2017, co-star Meghan King Edmonds told Shannon that she Vicki reiterated her accusations against David and "has text messages that prove it."
It was revealed that October that Sharon and David have separated.
On season 12 in fall 2017, Vicki Gunvalson threw a party and gossiped with co-stars Gretchen Rossi, Lizzie Rovsek and Kelly Dodd about rumors that fellow cast member Tamra Judge's husband Eddie may be gay. Tamra later posted on Instagram, "How staged and wrong was that? The worst acting I've ever seen. They are nothing but homophobic bullies that think it's okay to try and out a straight man hoping to humiliate him."
