Last-Minute Halloween Decoration Ideas to Elevate Your Party

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's Makeup Artist's Must-Haves for Contouring and Brows

Shannon Beador, David Beador, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Real Housewives' Shannon and David Beador Split: A Timeline of Their Turbulent Marriage

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' Life Was Never the Same After His Cheating Scandal: All the Highs & Lows Leading Up to His DUI Arrest

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Did someone say Halloween party?

It doesn't matter how old you get, you're never too old to throw on a costume and party the night away. But Halloween parties don't just throw themselves. If you're the one planning the event, you've got to make sure you've got the decorations on lock. We're not saying you need to go ham at Home Depot, but definitely pick a few key items that will set the tone for the evening.

Maybe it's a giant inflatable pirate ship for the front yard, or maybe it's cool caldron to hold the beer in the kitchen.

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Day Of the Dead Inflatable Cat

Day Of the Dead Inflatable Cat, $49

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Boo Garland

Halloween Boo Garland, $13

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Beware Halloween Gate

Home Accents Holiday Tinsel Beware Halloween Gate, $91

Article continues below

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Skull Test Tube Shot Holder

Fun World Skull Test Tube Shot Holder, $14

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Spooky Town Collection Dead Fraternity

Lemax Spooky Town Collection Dead Fraternity, $42

Branded: Halloween Decor

Skeleton Hand Plastic Cups

Skeleton Hand Plastic Cups, $20

Article continues below

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Witch Legs Pillow

Witch Legs Pillow By Ashland, $12

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Welcome Pumpkin

Welcome Pumpkin Decor, $27

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Scaredy Cat Wine Glasses

Scaredy Cat Stemless Wine Glasses, $32

Article continues below

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Tin Pumpkin Luminary Set

Galvanized Tin Pumpkin 3 Piece Luminary Set, $62

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Trick or Treat Throw Pillow

Holiday Trick or Treat 100% Cotton Throw Pillow, $19

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

10-Piece Silhouette Wall Décor Set

Halloween 10 Piece Silhouette Wall Décor Set by The Holiday Aisle, $62

Article continues below

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Glass Goblets

The Order of the Celtic Dragon Glass Goblet, $85

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Halloween Street Sign Cutouts

Halloween Street Sign Cutouts by The Holiday Aisle, $25

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Marquee BOO Sign

Marquee LED BOO by The Holiday Aisle, $38

Article continues below

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Bloody Footprints Runner

Halloween Bloody Footprints Runner by The Holiday Aisle, $9

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Bat Candle Holder

Michael's Bat Candle Holder, $40

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Acrylic Jack-O'-Lantern

Acrylic Jack-O'-Lantern By Ashland, $17

Article continues below

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Beware Light Sign

Beware Light Sign, $20

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

LED Pumpkin Lights

LED Pumpkin Light Set By Ashland, $7

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Glass Apothecary Bottles

Glass Apothecary Bottles With Skull Stoppers Set Of 3, $24

Article continues below

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Skeleton Hands And Feet

Skeleton Hands And Feet Set Of 4, $16

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Cauldron

Fun World 14 in. Black Cauldron, $17

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Inflatable Skeleton Pirate Ship

Gemmy Animated Inflatable Skeleton Pirate Ship, $121

Article continues below

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Motorcycle Riding Reaper

Home Accents Holiday Motorcycle Riding Reaper, $199

Branded: Halloween Party Decorations

Skeleton Horse

Home Accents Holiday Halloween Standing Skeleton Horse, $199

And if you get it all? Don't worry, there's no such thing as too many Halloween decorations. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , Halloween
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.