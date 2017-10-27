Last-Minute Halloween Decoration Ideas to Elevate Your Party

Did someone say Halloween party?

It doesn't matter how old you get, you're never too old to throw on a costume and party the night away. But Halloween parties don't just throw themselves. If you're the one planning the event, you've got to make sure you've got the decorations on lock. We're not saying you need to go ham at Home Depot, but definitely pick a few key items that will set the tone for the evening.

Maybe it's a giant inflatable pirate ship for the front yard, or maybe it's cool caldron to hold the beer in the kitchen.