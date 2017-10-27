Singer Teddy Geiger Is Transitioning

Teddy Geiger

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI

Teddy Geiger is transitioning. 

Geiger announced the news by sharing a photo of the "For You I Will" singer's response to a follower asking, "tell us, why do you look differently lately?"

"Okay…because u asked nicely…I am transitioning," Geiger wrote. "I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it's given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y'all. So here, it goes."

The singer-songwriter continued, "Love it or hate [it] this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee."

Geiger captioned the photo with an emoji waving and the word "hi."

????hi

A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on

Shawn Mendes—who's worked with Geiger on top hits like "Stitches"—showed his collaborator some support by commenting "love u" with four heart emojis.

 It looks like Mendes isn't the only one to show Geiger some love. The Underage Thinking singer wrote, "Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends," in the caption of another Instagram photo.

Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends. ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on

Geiger originally announced the news in the comments section of this photo and proceeded to receive a swarm of support from followers.

 

A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on

In addition to working with Mendes, the "These Walls" singer has worked with One Direction, co-writing and producing the band's songs "Little Black Dress" and "Where Do Broken Hearts Go." What's more, the musician acted alongside Emma Stone and Rainn Wilson in 2008's The Rocker.

 

