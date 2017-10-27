Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Separating From Husband David

Charles Sykes/Bravo
It's the Real Housewives of Orange County split fans could have predicted.
Shannon Beador and David Beador are separating after 17 years of marriage, E! News confirms. The now-exes split a little over a month ago, according to People.
She released the following statement prior to sharing the news with her castmates as they film the season 12 reunion today. "It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it's the only way," Shannon shared with the outlet.
Beador continued, "I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship."
Shannon and her estranged husband share three daughters together, 15-year-old Sophie Beador and twins Stella Beador and Adeline Beador, 12.
Commenting to The Daily Dish, the Bravolebrity said they plan to work together in raising their children: "After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time."
David's infidelity tested their marriage over the past few years, with Shannon admitting she even befriended his mistress. Despite the affair, she stuck by his side, telling viewers during season 10 of RHOC, "Divorce is not an option, it has never been an option for me. I love my family and I will do whatever it takes to keep my family together."
They'd eventually renew their vows in front of cameras in 2016, and tension between Shannon and David appeared to dissipate in the months moving forward. "Our marriage today is better than it was when we got married...," Shannon shared with E! News. "We go to church every week. He's in a men's group and we go on date night at least once a week and we're spending a lot more time together than we ever did before."
Unfortunately, efforts to strengthen their marriage appeared too little, too late for the longtime couple. Throughout the currently on-air season of RHOC, the often outspoken reality star has blamed their distance on her fluctuating figure.
"With all the weight gain, I don't know how it happened," she described in one episode. "I feel so sh--ty about myself. When I look in the mirror I don't even recognize myself and I know David is just disgusted with the whole thing."
Shannon last addressed their status with us in July, reflecting on their continued challenges as husband and wife.
"We're doing well. Marriages go up and down and I think you're going to see that," Shannon said. "We were at a high last season so I think you're going to see some tapering down but we're still together and we're still good."
