Is a Fifth Halloweentown Movie in the Works?

We have the ultimate treat for Halloweentown fans.

After Disney Channel announced they were set to remake Hocus Pocus, we couldn't help but wonder about the network's iconic witch franchise, Halloweentown, which has released four movies between 1998-2006. Is there any chance we could also see a fifth installment hit the small screen anytime soon?

Sheri Singer, the executive producer behind the Halloweentown franchise, exclusively told E! News she'd "like" to do a fifth movie.

"I'd have to get Disney Channel to get on-board, but I would like to," she said. "I have ideas of how I would do it. There was some talk about a year and a half ago but then it didn't happen."

Halloweentown first premiered in 1998, and the movie will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. Singer had hoped to do something for the milestone "but we would have already needed to get started in order to do that, so I don't know. I think it's a really good idea. There's nothing to say that I won't drive them crazy and ask them again!"