Kristen Bell Stars in R-Rated Frozen Parody

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Success After American Idol

From American Idol to American Powerhouse: How Kelly Clarkson Soared While Other Past Winners Failed to Launch

Teddy Geiger

Singer Teddy Geiger Is Transitioning

Shannon Beador, David Beador, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Separating From Husband David

Kristen Bell is in trouble with the law...in a new YouTube Red series.

The actress reunites with Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen for his show Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, debuting this week. Hansen plays himself in the eight-episode, half hour comedy series in which the LAPD forms a task force that partners actors with homicide detectives to solve crimes. Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley plays Detective Mathers in the series, who is partnered with Hansen. 

Bell appears as a guest star in episode seven of the series and we see her dressed up as a Frozen character. Instead of Anna, who she voiced in the 2013 movie, Bell is dressed up as Elsa.

Read

A Bad Moms Christmas' Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn Play Hilarious Game of Never Have I Ever

In the first clip, Bell, Hansen and Mathers are all dressed up in costume and appear to be in a standoff. Bell tells Hansen, "You're nothing, you don't even have a billboard on Sunset and they give those to cats now." She then shoves Hansen, who falls and breaks a table!

As Bell tries to run away, Mathers points her gun at Bell and says, "Don't do it." But Bell smirks and says, "You're not gonna shoot Kristen Bell."

Mathers realizes this is true and says, "Goddammit she's right. She was in CHiPS."

Watch the clips above to see what happens next! And be sure to check out the series on YouTube Red!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Frozen , YouTube , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.