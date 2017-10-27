Busy Philipps Is "Dead" After Her Daughter Dresses Up as Her for Halloween

Like mother, like daughter.

Busy Philipps' 9-year-old daughter Birdie perfectly channeled her mother's carefree vibe while dressing up as her for an early Halloween costume, causing her mom to erupt into a fit of giggles.

Birdie was a dead ringer for her mother, known for roles in Vice Principals, Freaks & Greeks and Cougar Town, while striking a blasé pose and holding a beaker of coffee. The young girl's costume consisted of a boho dress, pom pom earrings and adult-size Gucci Ace sneakers—presumably courtesy of her mother's closet. Birdie wore her hair in a high ponytail, just like her mom often does.

The adorably hilarious end result was shared on Busy's Instagram.