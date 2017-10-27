Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty on Friday to reckless driving and has agreed to enter a diversion program, avoiding a DUI conviction stemming from his May arrest.

The 41-year-old former golfer, who last won a championship in 2008, was booked on a driving under the influence charge in Jupiter, Florida after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked about 15 miles away from his home.

As part of his plea deal and diversion program, the four-time Masters champion will spend a year on probation, attend DUI school within a month, perform 20 hours of community service, attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers discuss how their lives were damaged and pay a $250 fine within six months as well as court costs and make an additional $250 donation to Palm Beach County Victim Services.

If he completes his duties, his reckless driving charge will be expunged from his record. If he violates probation, it will be revoked and he could face a 90-day jail sentence and a fine of up to $500.

In August, it was reported that Woods planned on accepting a reckless driving plea and enter a Palm Beach County first-time DUI offender program, which would spare him jail time.