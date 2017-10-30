EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella's Surprising Plans for Her Mirrorball Trophy If She Wins Dancing With the Stars

Nikki Bella is getting married sooner than later! 

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Total Divas star explains why she and John Cena moved up their wedding date.

"So we changed our date. We're going to get married a lot earlier now and we changed our location," the WWE star dished. "There was a certain location that was in our hearts and we at first going to do another location and then we were like, ‘You know what? Let's go back to do what we always wanted to do.' And hopefully one day we could reveal that."

But before Nikki walks down the aisle, she has to finish her stint on Dancing With the Stars and hopefully win.

"I have the mirrorball trophy in my head and that's my game plan for the next few weeks," she said. "I just wanna dance my heart out and make it to the finals."

"Wait, if you win it will you put it as one of the centerpieces on one of the tables?" Brie Bella asked.

"No, I'm gonna cut the top off and I'm gonna fill it with champagne and drink right out of it!" Nikki replied.

Cheers!

