How The Weeknd Feels About Selena Gomez Reconnecting With Justin Bieber

David Livingston/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/Venturelli/WireImage
From American Idol to American Powerhouse: How Kelly Clarkson Soared While Other Past Winners Failed to Launch
Justin Bieber takes his lyrics to heart, apparently.
Over the summer, the 23-year-old "Friends" singer learned that his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was about to receive a kidney transplant, which became necessary in her ongoing fight against lupus. "Justin heard Selena was going to undergo a major surgery through mutual friends and completely freaked out," a source tells E! News exclusively. So, Bieber reached out to Gomez, and on Sunday afternoon, the two reunited during a group get-together at her house in L.A.
"Justin has been in constant contact with Selena and they have a great, friendly relationship," the source explains. Out of respect for her boyfriend The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye), the source adds, "She is trying to not overdo it with seeing him, as she doesn't want to upset Abel."
The source adds that The Weeknd is understanding of the situation.
Another insider echoes that Bieber and Gomez "are friends" and nothing more. "He has been in contact with her and they have spoken and met up a few times with friends. They don't act flirty when they hang out; they just act as old-time friends who care for each other," the insider says. Besides, Gomez is "happy and in love" with The Weeknd. "She is very honest and open with him about Justin," the insider explains, noting their "strong" bond. "They talk all the time."
The 25-year-old singer first spoke about her lupus diagnosis in a 2015 interview with Billboard. Gomez revealed in September that she had secretly received a kidney transplant over the summer, thanking her donor, actress Francia Raisa, for saving her life. Gomez will talk about her surgery in an exclusive interview with Savannah Guthrie, airing Monday and Tuesday on NBC's Today and Monday night on NBC's Nightly News. "I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death," Gomez said in a preview, released Friday. "My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. She volunteered and did it."
Gomez will perform her latest single, "Wolves," at the 2017 American Music Awards Nov. 19.
