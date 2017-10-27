No, Taylor Swift Wasn't Actually Naked in "...Ready for It?" Music Video

Taylor Swift has a message for everyone: She's not naked in "...Ready for It."

The 27-year-old singer just dropped the new music video hours ago and now she's responding to reports claiming that she's naked in the video.

Online commentary started when Swift released a sneak peek of the video on Monday.

The preview sparked speculation about her wardrobe, but now Swift is letting everyone know she's wearing a nude bodysuit in the video.

On Friday, the singer posted a series of pics on Instagram Stories of herself in the bodysuit during what appears to be the filming of the video.