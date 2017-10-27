Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's Roller Coaster Relationship Is Put Under the Microscope in This Shahs of Sunset Sneak Pee

It's been a whirlwind for Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Shalom Yeroushalmi.
They rushed into a marriage, they rushed into a divorce, they've reconciled—it's been a tough relationship to keep track of for both fans of the Shahs of Sunset star and even Mr. Bravo himself, Andy Cohen.
In this sneak peek of the conclusion to the season six reunion special, exclusive to E! News, Andy puts GG in the hot seat about her relationship. And her answers to his questions just might raise a few eyebrows.
"Why did you and Shalom decide to elope?" he asks her first.
"There was no specific decision," she admits. "We were driving, we passed by a chapel, we went in."
But her co-star Reza Farahan isn't buying it. "That's not the reason," he interjects. "First of all, my mom and dad are in the exact same position GG and Shalom are in and I'm willing to guarantee there are tons of relatives on Shalom's side that aren't going to be down or willing to go to a wedding. And I think it was the less hurtful route and not put yourself in a situation to find out what relative is down and what relative is not down."
To see what GG has to say about how she felt about their difference in religion (she's Muslim, while he's Jewish), as well as an update on their relationship status as of taping, be sure to check out the clip above!
Elsewhere in the hour, Mike Shouhed delivers the final word on his future with ex-wife Jessica and Shervin Roohparvar addresses the infidelity rumors surrounding his relationship with Annalise. Reza's husband, Adam, joins the group and they surprise their friends with jaw-dropping news. With everything laid out on the table, a concerned Asa Soltan Rahmati is asked the question on everyone's mind—does she still care about her friends?
Shahs of Sunset's season six reunion concludes on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
