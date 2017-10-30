Khloe Kardashian Taking Her Driver's License Photo With a Full Lighting Crew Is the Definition of Extra

No bad DMV pics for Khloe Kardashian!

There was major drama between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on last night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but we cannot stop thinking about how extra Khloe's driver's license photo was!

"I finally get to change my last name back to Kardashian," Khloe said at the DMV with BFF Malika Haqq and KUWTK lighting director Landon Hosto, who was on hand to ensure Khloe's DMV photo turned out perfectly glam.

"Landon, what do you think?" she asked. "I think you stay right there, I'll throw the [lighting] ring around the lens," Landon said before holding up a massive light that made KoKo positively glowing.