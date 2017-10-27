Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 37th Birthday "Armenian Style" With Kanye West, Family and Friends

Happy birthday, Kim Kardashian!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 37 last Saturday and celebrated her birthday on Thursday with family and friends at a Lebanese and Armenian restaurant in Los Angeles.
She posted a video of the bash on Snapchat on Friday. A smiling Kanye West sits next to her, while her sister Kendall Jenner is seated next to him. Also spotted: Sister Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Younes Bendjima, their mom Kris Jenner with boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as several friends, including Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippin and Kim's assistant Steph Shepherd.
"Kim and Kanye looked really happy," a source told E! News exclusively. "They presented Kim with a cake with her picture on it. They really like that place; it has a lot of history for them. Kim's dad [Robert Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent] use to take them there as kids so it's very close to her heart. They would go there as kids to celebrate events and she has kept the tradition."
Kris sported her signature dark brunette cropped hairstyle. On Monday, Kim had shared a photo of her mother showcasing a platinum blonde 'do.
Kim, who wore a black leather jacket, a white mini dress and her own long platinum blond hair tied in a ponytail, was presented with a giant round white cake from Hansen's Cakes, filled with chocolate chip buttercream filling and topped with white buttercream flowers, six long candles, a sparkler and a framed headshot of herself that is being used for her new campaign for her KKW Fragrance by Mert & Marcus, which launches on November 15.
"Armenian style! Oh yes! That's so cute!" she exclaimed as a pop Arabic version of "Happy Birthday" was played and the cake was placed in between multiple plates of hummus and other blended appetizer dishes, a raw vegetable dish and other delicacies, as well as soda cans and bottles of Evian, and vases filled with white and pink flowers, she exclaimed.
Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian were not spotted at the party, nor were any of Kim and Kourtney's kids. Kylie is rumored to be pregnant, while multiple sources have told E! News that Khloe is expecting her own first child. The family has not confirmed either reported pregnancies. Both sisters, especially Kylie, have been spotted out in public less over the past few months. Rob has also kept out of the spotlight for about a year amid a breakup with Blac Chyna, mother of their daughter Dream Kardashian.
Kim is set to receive her best 37th birthday present late; she confirmed in late September via a Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 promo that she and Kanye are expecting their third child. They are also parents to daughter North West, 5, and son Saint, 1.