NeNe Leakes Pokes Fun at Kim Zolciak-Biermann Cockroach Controversy With Halloween Costume

Kim told E!'s Daily Pop that Brielle originally taped the first part of the video in Leakes' house shared it on Snapchat, then after followers noticed the bug in the clip, she went back and filmed the second part and sent it to her mom and best friend. Kim said she sent the video to "the Housewives" after a "big situation in Barcelona."

Kim also said she has hired legal counsel amid the controversy and added that Brielle had been getting on threats on Instagram, which has prompted the family to make some changes "with security."

Kim said on Instagram Nene released the video herself and that "no one has EVER seen this video but RHOA." She also said, "It's so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad. Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that's her last resort. (It's convenient that I'm not racist when we are getting along.)"