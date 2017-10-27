Kelly Ripa's Daughter Has a Meltdown Over a #TBT Halloween Photo

Having a famous parent has its drawbacks.

Kelly Ripa appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Thursday to promote the annual Halloween episode of ABC's Live With Kelly and Ryan. During her interview with host Jimmy Fallon, the conversation turned to her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, and their teenage daughter, Lola Consuelos. "He's living his best life. He is in Vancouver. He's never looked better. He is having the best time ever," Kelly told Jimmy. "I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is finally like, 'I can't believe dad is on a show that I actually watch.'"

Jimmy laughed at Kelly's impression of Lola, noting that her vocal fry was spot-on. "When I watch you do 'Ew!,' I believe you were hanging out with my daughter and her friends when you came up with this character—and I just never knew it was happening!" she joked of the sketch, starring Jimmy as "Sara." "That's who they are. But they're New Yorkers, so it's more like, 'Eck!'"

Like Lola, Camila Mendes' Riverdale character, Veronica Lodge, is also 16 years old. Unlike Lola, she doesn't drink mimosas at breakfast. "My daughter's like, 'Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!'" she said. "And I go, 'Yeah, 'cause he's a real father and that's a character on TV!'"