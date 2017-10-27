Kristen Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis Give a Single Mom a Life-Changing Surprise

But the family reunion wasn't the only surprise DeGeneres and her crew had up their sleeves. DeGeneres knew life for Dixon hadn't been easy. The host told the audience Dixon had worked hard to pay for her college education on top of paying for rent, daycare and other bills. And even though the single mom was "drowning in student loan debt" and had only $28 in her bank account, DeGeneres added, she still made time to help the homeless and her community.

After hearing her story, Kunis wanted to give Dixon a gift.

"Our movie is all about celebrating moms and celebrating how hard it is to be a mom. So we just wanted to help you out a little bit because you're an awesome mom and you're an awesome mom," she said to Dixon and her mother. "So for you guys, don't peek. It's no big deal."

She then reached behind her couch and pulled out a Christmas stocking filled with $25,000.

Surprised, Dixon gave Kunis a hug and thanked her for her generosity. Still, Bell didn't think the gesture was enough. The Frozen star explained how their movie takes place at Christmas time and how Christmas is often an expensive holiday because parents buy their children gifts. So to help with those holiday presents this year, Bell gave Dixon another stocking filled with $25,000. Dixon began to wipe away tears.

"I'm sorry you guys. I do not mean to be a downer, but I'm feeling a little bit left out at the moment" Hahn chimed in. The actress then proceeded to give Dixon a third $25,000 stocking.

"Oh my God. You guys are good moms," Dixon said.

And while an extra $75,000 would make any mom happy, DeGeneres decided to add to the fund.

"Wait, this is my show and how dare you?" the host quipped. "So, I also want to give you $25,000."