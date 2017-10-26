Taylor Swift Premieres "...Ready for It?" Music Video

Taylor Swift and Joseph Khan released another mini-movie early Friday morning.

The duo, who previously collaborated on "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," "Wildest Dreams," "Out of the Woods" and "Look What You Made Me Do," teamed up to create "...Ready for It?," the second music video from Swift's forthcoming sixth studio album, Reputation (available Nov. 10).

Kahn has directed music videos for some of the biggest musicians in the world, including Christina Aguilera, Blink-182, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Maroon 5, Shakira and Britney Spears.

Swift teased the first footage from her "...Ready for It?" music video via Instagram Monday. Kahn later tweeted it featuring some "homages" to anime: "Some obvious, some not so obvious."

The video, rumored to be inspired by sci-fi movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Ghost in the Shell, features a scene in which Swift stands on a platform that reads: "They're Burning All the Witches." In that moment, she strikes a pose—as if nailed to a cross—and then emits lightning.