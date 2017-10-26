Latin American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See the Stars Strut Their Stuff

Who's ready for a hot, hot, hot red carpet?!

It's finally time for the 2017 Latin American Music Awards, one of the only ceremonies where fans have the power to spotlight their favorite artists in 20 different categories. Shakiraheads into the evening with an impressive nine nominations, followed by Maluma, Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi and more.

And speaking of honorees, Pitbull will be joined by Fifth Harmony to perform their new song "Por Favor" in celebration of Mr. Worldwide receiving the first-ever Dick Clark Achievement Award.



Rounding out the star-studded lineup of performers include Camila Cabello, Chris Brown, Bacilos, Chayanne, Chiquis Rivera, Wisin, Prince Royce and others.