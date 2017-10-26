Distressed Denim Scale: Are You a Miranda Kerr or Gigi Hadid?

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Zendaya

Best Shampoos & Conditioners, Based on Celebrity Hair Textures

ESC: Gen Z Style, Rowan Blanchard, Thumb

Best Dressed Gen-Z Stars: Rowan Blanchard, Kaia Gerber & More!

ESC: Dare to Wear, Elsa Hosk

Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Is Bringing Pleather Back

ESC: Gigi Hadid, jeans

Xposure / AKM-GSI

ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

The more wear, the better.

In the ‘70s and ‘80s, punk enthusiasts wore ripped jeans with accoutrements, like safety pins and buttons, in an act of defiance against mainstream fashion. These days, distressed denim is being taken to a whole new deconstructed level. And Hollywood's most fashionable ladies are leading the charge.

Everyone from Rihanna to Gigi Hadid is sporting the trend, wearing it in a variety of ways, from small ripped sections above the knee to fully exposed, gaping holes. Some may say that the distressed denim trend is getting out of hand, with some extreme iterations being almost unwearable. Others call it fashion.

Photos

How to Wear Mom Jeans

Whether you're just dipping your toe in the trend or you're ready to push the boundaries, there's a distressed denim spectrum—and celebrities are our identifying markers. What stage is your style at and how far are you willing to go? Keep scrolling to see where you range.

ESC: Miranda Kerr, Jeans

Michael Simon/Startracks

1. Miranda Kerr

A stage one denim distresser is just dipping their toes in the trend. Sometimes, a speck of wear and red-hot, ankle-wrap heels are just enough to elevate a pair of blue jeans. 

ESC: Joan Smalls, Jeans

Pap Gossip / AKM-GSI

2. Joan Smalls

It's natural for fabric to stretch and unravel by itself. Eventually, Miranda's threaded speck can widen out to Joan's above-the-knee hole. 

ESC: Zendaya, jeans

Anthony Oudot / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

3. Zendaya

Skinned knees are real. Think of two distressed holes in the middle of the pant legs as fashionable knee pads. Stage three denim distressers are fashion stunt people. Sliding or extreme physical activity in these jeans, however, is not recommended. 

Article continues below

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Jeans

XactpiX/Splash News

4. Hailey Baldwin

There's no limit on how many holes and gaps you can have. While at or just above the knee seems to be the traditional spot, stars like Hailey are proving exposed threads can be placed anywhere. 

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Jeans

CPR / BACKGRID

5. Vanessa Hudgens

If you're in the middle of the distressed denim spectrum, those jean threads have stretched to the limit and there's now sections of exposed skin between really stretched strings of fabric. 

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Jeans

James Devaney/GC Images

6. Priyanka Chopra

Do as the Quantico star and let skin breathe. 

Article continues below

ESC: Bella Hadid, jeans

Gotham/GC Images

7. Bella Hadid

The model proves you can really play with hole sizes. Her gaps are wide but vertically short. The top right hole is more like a sliver, making it a unique design detail. 

ESC: Rihanna, Jeans

Robert Kamau/GC Images

8. Rihanna

Here's the point that separates the risk-takers from the rest of the fashion pack: when distressed threads turn into holes and then gaping holes. The hole is so big that the unsupported fabric ever-so-subtly hangs from the rest of the pant. 

ESC: Sofia Richie, Jeans

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

9. Sofia Richie

At this point, most would throw away their jeans, but the model embraces the negative space, however big or small. Pairing exposed skin with an oversize piece helps to balance out the look.

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid, jeans

Xposure / AKM-GSI

10. Gigi Hadid

Distress your jeans anymore, and you might as well wear shorts. Gigi is the champion of this look, taking the trend to the max. If you're a stage 10 denim distresser like the model, you aren't scared to wear jean scraps. There might be fabric barely hanging on your legs, but you know how to layer it on top like the model. Want to push the boundaries even further? It's all about confidence.  

Where do you rank?

30 DAYS OF DENIM, DAY 25: Paris Jackson's Stylist Shares Her Denim Obsessions

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Rihanna , Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Top Stories , Life/Style , Miranda Kerr , Vanessa Hudgens
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.