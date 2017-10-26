Distressed Denim Scale: Are You a Miranda Kerr or Gigi Hadid?

The more wear, the better.

In the ‘70s and ‘80s, punk enthusiasts wore ripped jeans with accoutrements, like safety pins and buttons, in an act of defiance against mainstream fashion. These days, distressed denim is being taken to a whole new deconstructed level. And Hollywood's most fashionable ladies are leading the charge.

Everyone from Rihanna to Gigi Hadid is sporting the trend, wearing it in a variety of ways, from small ripped sections above the knee to fully exposed, gaping holes. Some may say that the distressed denim trend is getting out of hand, with some extreme iterations being almost unwearable. Others call it fashion.