Was Khloe Kardashian Showing off Her Baby Bump While out With Tristan Thompson?

It's baby season for the Kardashian family! 

Kim Kardashian recently confirmed that she's expecting a third baby with hubby Kanye West and the two are using a surrogate. But she's not the only Kardashian sister expecting! 

The world is still waiting for Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to confirm reports of their little bundles of joy. Especially since Khloe was spotted with her boo Tristan Thompson, sporting what looks like a tiny baby bump! When might the world meet the next Kardashian baby? 

Katch up with all the latest Kards news by watching the clip above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

