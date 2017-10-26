Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Hubby Kroy Kick Off Halloween as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny

Happy Halloween from the Biermann bunch!

Days before the official holiday commences, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her man Kroy Biermann kicked off the festivities with a sexy couples costume we predict will dominate most spooky gatherings this season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star channeled her inner Playboy bunny in a cinched leather bodysuit, fishnets and the iconic ears, cuffs and bowtie. Professional football player Kroy went as the late Hugh Hefner, rocking his famous red velvet smoking jacket and captain's hat.

Kim's skintight look was inspired by playmate Tiffany Fallon, captioning the Instagram image, "So fun! In honor of an icon @hughhefner my gorgeous hubby @kroybiermann is channeling you tonight and Im channeling one of my fav Playmates of all time @tiffallon"