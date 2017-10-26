Nicole Kidman Wishes "Baby Daddy" Keith Urban a Happy Birthday

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2017 CMT Artists Of The Year Awards

Jason Davis/WireImage

It's Keith Urban's birthday!

The country singer turns 50 today and his wife Nicole Kidman is wishing him a happy birthday with a sweet Facebook post. The actress shared a photo on Thursday of the couple holding each other close while sitting on a bench.

"Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world," Kidman wrote alongside the pic. "We are so lucky that you are ours. Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret xx."

The couple has been together since 2005 and tied the knot a year later in June 2006 in Sydney, Australia. Two years later, Kidman gave birth to the couple's first child together, daughter Sunday Rose. 

Photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

In Dec. 2010, the couple welcomed their daughter Faith Margaret via a gestational carrier. Kidman and ex Tom Cruise are also the adoptive parents of son Connor Cruise and daughter Isabella Cruise.

Kidman and Urban are often spotted sharing sweet moments together, they even have their perfect photo pose down to a science. When talking about staying connected with her husband in the July 2017 issue of InStyle Kidman shared, "Keith and I don't ever text. We call. That's just what we've always done. We're old-school."

12 years together and stronger than ever! Happy birthday, Keith!

