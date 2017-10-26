The Crown Taps Olivia Coleman as Claire Foy's Successor for Seasons 3 & 4

Netflix; Getty Images
Netflix has crowned its new Queen Elizabeth II.
The streaming giant has landed on Claire Foy's successor for the third and fourth seasons of their award-winning historical drama The Crown. Your new monarch? Olivia Coleman, E! News has confirmed. Coleman recently took home a Golden Globe for her work in AMC's mini-series The Night Manager and will next be seen in Kenneth Branagh's star-studded adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.
News of Coleman's involvement comes before Foy's second season in the role has even had the chance to debut on Netflix.
The intention was always to replace Foy after season two, as with series creator Peter Morgan hoping to better portray all the character as they age. "What's so beautiful about Claire is her youth," he told Variety. "You can't ask someone to act middle-aged. Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds. That informs everything we do."
With Foy's replacement in place, now we wait to see who will join Coleman as Matt Smith's replacement in the role of Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Season one of The Crown was a critical success for Netflix, earning Foy a Golden Globe for her performance, as well as an Emmy for John Lithgow's work as Winston Churchill.
Coleman has also starred in Broadchurch and Fleabag, among many others. The Crown is her second brush with the Royal Family, after playing QEII's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in the 2012 Bill Murray film, Hyde Park on Hudson.
Are you looking forward to seeing Coleman's version of the role? Sound off in the comments below!
The Crown returns for season two on Friday, Dec. 8 on Netflix.